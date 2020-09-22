Louisville police restrict access to downtown ahead of Breonna Taylor grand jury announcement

September 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Jeff Dean / Getty-AFP
The city of Louisville, already under a state of emergency, is restricting access to downtown in preparation for a highly anticipated announcement in the Breonna Taylor case. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not said when he will announce the results of his investigation, which could lead to criminal charges against three cops involved in Taylor’s shooting death, but local officials expect a decision — and potential demonstrations — as early as this week.