Louisville federal buildings closed as city anticipates decision on Breonna Taylor case

At least two federal buildings in Louisville are closed for the week as city officials anticipate a potential announcement on whether the three cops involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death will be charged. The Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House, which handles federal cases for the Western District of Kentucky, was boarded up and will remain closed to the public until at least Friday, according to a court order that does not specify the reason for the closure. The local field office for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be closed during the same period.