Louisville cop shot in Breonna Taylor raid sues her boyfriend, alleging ‘emotional distress’
The Kentucky police officer who was shot in the thigh during a botched raid into Breonna Taylor’s apartment is suing her boyfriend for assault, battery and emotional distress. Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was “shot and nearly killed” by Kenneth Walker and is “entitled to” seek a remedy for the injury he sustained, the officer’s attorney said in a statement Friday.