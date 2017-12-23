Have mega-LEGO fans in your family? Me, too! Chances are we all do. It’s hard not to love such an innovative and fun toy! Thanks to my partnership with the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention , I have the inside scoop on the Kentucky Exposition Center convention and passes to the even to giveaway… read on! […]

The post Louisville BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention (Giveaway!) appeared first on Rural Mom.