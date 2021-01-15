Louisiana deputies held autistic teen face down on pavement, sat on him for 9 minutes before his death: lawsuit

The parents of a “severely autistic” teenager are suing a Louisiana sheriff’s office for the death of their son early last year, saying multiple deputies held him face down on the pavement and sat on him for more than nine minutes while trying to restrain him. The suit, filed in federal court Thursday, claims the officers placed 16-year-old Eric Parsa in a prone position, handcuffed and shackled him, held him down and applied their own body weight as a form of restraint while the boy was having an outburst and trying to attack his parents.