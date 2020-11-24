PATRICK T. FALLON
Los Angeles on brink of stay-at-home order as county sees ‘most dangerous moments’ since pandemic began

November 24, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
PATRICK T. FALLON

Officials in Los Angeles were set to consider another stay-at-home order Tuesday as the nation’s largest county faces a frightening resurgence of coronavirus cases just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. A record-high number of new infections recorded Monday — more than 6,000 — pushed the county over a five-day average of 4,500 cases per day, a self-imposed threshold that would force public health officials to issue a new stay-at-home order.