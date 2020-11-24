Los Angeles on brink of stay-at-home order as county sees ‘most dangerous moments’ since pandemic began

Officials in Los Angeles were set to consider another stay-at-home order Tuesday as the nation’s largest county faces a frightening resurgence of coronavirus cases just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. A record-high number of new infections recorded Monday — more than 6,000 — pushed the county over a five-day average of 4,500 cases per day, a self-imposed threshold that would force public health officials to issue a new stay-at-home order.