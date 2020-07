Doomsday writer Chad Daybell, the Idaho man accused of helping his wife hide her children’s corpses for months, appeared in virtual court hearing Wednesday afternoon after being hit with two new charges in the case. The 51-year-old husband of “cult mom” Lori Vallow was mostly silent as Judge Faren Eddins read a newly amended complaint against him, including charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.