April 30, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Lorena Bobbitt character vows to expose ‘monster’ who allegedly drove her to cut off his penis in new Lifetime movie trailer
The TV version of Lorena Bobbitt vows to expose the “monster” that allegedly put her through repeated abuse before she cut off his penis in a newly released trailer for a Lifetime movie about her story. The network on Thursday debuted its official trailer for “I Was Lorena Bobbitt,” a scripted TV movie that the real Lorena executive produced.