The looks that will be hot in 2020

2020 has arrived, and whether you were happy to see the 2010s go or not, it's time to start prepping for the new decade.

While we're perhaps not quite ready to embrace the hyper-futuristic aesthetic of the Jetsons, this year's styles aren't too far off from their simplistic monochromatic attire.

We think that one of the best ways to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter is by embracing fresh styles, which is why we looked at trends and talked to people in the know to showcase this year's up-and-coming fashion trends.

Whether you've been waiting for 70s bell-bottoms and tie-dye to make a comeback or you're ready to dive headfirst into the modern monochromatic mode, these are the hot styles you're going to want in your wardrobe for 2020.

Monochromatic

Winter whites are going to continue their popularity into 2020, and as more brands embrace the monochromatic look, prepare to see creamy off-white threads and toasty caramel-colored knits this year.

The Wide Leg Crop Pant: $68 at Everlane

These flattering pants come in two monochromatic friendly colors: bone and ochre. The wide leg style puts these at the pinnacle of trendiness. We'd suggest completing the look with a cozy crewneck sweater and a camel overcoat or trench.

The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt: $98 at Everlane

A great way to top off a monochromatic look is with a classic silk button-down. This version from Everlane comes in a variety of colors including off-white, stone, and ochre. The relaxed yet put-together look of this collared shirt can be dressed up or down.

The Glove Boot ReKnit: $155 at Everlane

Don't forget about the shoes. These ReKnit boots by Everlane are designed to fit like a glove and are made from reusable plastic bottles. We love this shoe because not only will you look chic, but you'll also be supporting sustainable practices, so it's a win-win.

BOSS Men's T-Buli Wool-Blend Roll-Neck Sweater: $451 at Macy's (was $645)

The roll-neck will continue to be big in 2020. Fashion-forward men will love this sweater for its rolled neckline and creamy caramel color. We like that the chunky knit of this silk/wool/cashmere blend sweater will add added texture to a monochromatic look.

Quarter Zip Wool Pullover: $50.98 at Nordstrom (was $85)

If you're looking to capture the monochromatic look for less, consider this men's quarter-zip from Nordstrom. The brown saddle heather color would make a wonderful addition to your look, and you'll love how soft and warm this piece can be during the winter months.

Brandy Chukka Boot by TRASK: $245.00 at Nordstrom

These taupe chukka boots will complete your monochromatic look, but they'll also look great with a pair of blue jeans and a quarter-zip. This classic style is definitely here to stay and we love how easily it fits into the latest trends.

Utility

2020 is the year when form meets function in the world of fashion. Utilitarian clothing is having a big moment, and we love that it's now possible to be both practical and trendy.

Straight Leg Coverall Jumpsuit by Madewell: $148 at Nordstrom

The coverall work suit will continue to be trendy into 2020, particularly when paired with another big trend, the turtleneck under everything. In 2020, we're seeing turtlenecks peeking out from under flannel shirts, sweaters, and coveralls like these. If you're looking for a classic turtleneck to complete your look, try this pima micro rib version from Everlane. Or, if you prefer a pop of color, consider a J.Crew tissue turtleneck.

The Chore Jacket: $88 at Everlane

The chore jacket is a classic masculine utility piece that we'll see again and again in 2020. It's versatile, easy to throw on, and looks just as good over a t-shirt as it does a casual button-down.

Drop Yoke Cargo Joggers by Joe's: $228 at Nordstrom

Remember the cargo pants of the 90s? Well, prepare to see a resurgence of the functional trousers in 2020. The Drop Yoke Cargo Joggers from Joe's takes inspiration from the military cargo pant of the 1940s and weds it with the jogger look that's been popularized in recent years. The result is a pair of functional, attractive cargo joggers that will up your weekend style.

Combat Boots

This season, combat boots are in for men and women. In fact, they're so big that Prada's Lace-Up Combat Boots are sold out at several retailers. Of course, when combat boots come to mind, we immediately think Dr. Martens.

Pascal Boot by Dr. Martens: $149.95 at Nordstrom

The Pascal Boot stays true to the classic Dr. Martens look but is designed with soft leather, making it more feminine and lighter weight than other versions. If you're between sizes, order the next size down as the leather should stretch to accommodate your foot.

'1460' Boot by Dr. Martens: $140 at Nordstrom

We love this classic workwear boot turned cultural symbol. It's easy to wear and can be incorporated into a variety of menswear trends, including the utility look and the movement toward non-moto leather wear.

More trends you won't want to miss

2020 will usher in a few new trends and solidify or tweak a few that we've seen before. We're excited to mix and match these trends into our personal styles.

The Texture Cotton Crop Cardigan: $98 at Everlane

By now, you've probably seen Katie Holmes' viral cashmere cardigan and bralette ensemble. If you're interested in recreating this look, we'd suggest pairing this cozy cotton crop cardigan with another big 2020 trend, the tank top.

Vintage Sarah High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans by Paige: $143.40 at Nordstrom (was $239)

Once again, the Canadian tuxedo is trending, but the look has come a long way from when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore all denim to the American Music Awards. This year, the look can be much more understated and casual. The best way to rock the style is with a great pair of light wash jeans like this vintage-style option from the popular jean brand Paige.

The Oversized Blazer: $180 at Everlane

The oversized boyfriend blazer isn't new, but this year we're seeing more of a true menswear-cut blazer for women. Think less slouch more structure. We love this version from Everlane because it's made from 100% recycled Italian wool and incorporates all the elements we're looking for in the style.

The Italian Merino Rib Polo: $80 at Everlane

Polos are another piece we expect to see a lot of in 2020. This version by Everlane is part button-down, part sweater and is designed to fit comfortably and to flatter any body shape.

Amala Floral Minidress by Reformation: $248 at Nordstrom

The feminine look continues to be big in 2020. We'll see styles like mini skirts and puffy sleeves. This seasonally appropriate dress by Reformation combines these two trends into one stylish look that is sure to turn heads this winter.

Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat by Leith: $89.40 at Nordstrom (was $149)

This year, designers and brands are reimagining the classic trench coat. This faux patent leather version from Leith has a notched collar, button waist, and a super-soft lining. We can't get enough of this rich burgundy fudge trench.

Waxy Naked Buffalo Leather Delivery Jacket by Schott NYC: $740 at Nordstrom

We expect to see some leather and faux leather trends this year, including a departure from the moto jacket look for men. This buffalo leather delivery jacket from Schott NYC is a heavyweight, fully lined jacket that will look great with dark denim and a t-shirt.

Faux Leather Jacket by Noon Goons: $183.60 at Nordstrom (was $459)

Another and more budget-friendly option is this faux leather jacket by Noon Goons. At 60% off, this handsome jacket a great find and will easily be mistaken for real leather. We love the cobalt-blue stitching that nods to the Pantone color of the year.

Thorsen Parka by Arc'teryx: $849 at Backcountry

Parkas have made their way onto the runway and it's more important than ever that your outerwear is an extension of your style. The Thorsen is sleeker and more understated than other popular parkas in its price range like Canada Goose and Moncler. We think this is a great option for those who need to stay warm but don't want a loud puffer to outshine their look.

Houndstooth Tapered Fit Trousers by Topman: $65 at Nordstrom

70s inspired looks, like the high-waisted pant for men, are in back in 2020. Whether you're taking inspiration from modern-day style icons like Harry Styles or music legends like Mick Jagger, we think you'll like these high-waisted houndstooth trousers by Topman.

Accessories

Accessories can be a great way to update your look without investing in a whole new wardrobe. These accessory trends are sure to keep you looking relevant in 2020.

The Cashmere Scarf: $98 at Everlane

Long scarves found their way onto a number of runways for Fall/Winter 2019 and 2020. We're a fan of any trend that keeps us warm through winter, and we're particularly fond of this luxurious cashmere scarf from Everlane. According to Everlane's transparent pricing, a scarf like this would go for almost twice as much at traditional retailers.

Coal Headwear Uniform Beanie: $18.17 at Backcountry (was $25.95)

Whether you're trying to stay warm or add an extra style element to your look, beanies like this unisex option from Coal Headwear Uniform have risen to a place of honor in cold weather fashion. We love that it's comfy, warm, and never scratchy. If you're a true tastemaker, don't forget to pick up your bucket hat, another trendy headwear, before summer rolls around.

Amaal Curb Chain Link Necklace by Jenny Bird: $75 at Nordstrom

Gold chain necklaces will be big in 2020, and this 14-karat gold chain by Jenny Bird is an affordable option if you're looking to get in on the trend. We'd wear this elegant loop and curb chain necklace over a roll-neck sweater or a turtleneck and oversized blazer.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

