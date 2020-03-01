Looking for the best bargains to begin the month? Start here

The start of March means that spring is coming, but there are still a couple of weeks of winter to make it through.

That's why we think it's the perfect time for some retail therapy while you await longer days and sunnier skies.

We found discounts on popular products, like a weighted blanket, a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a couple of tablets, a 4K smart TV from a top brand, and more.

Take a look at these pre-spring deals to make the remaining weeks of winter a breeze.

Soothe Lab Cooling Weighted Blanket: $53.80 at Amazon (was $93.80)

When it comes to getting restful sleep, this blanket conquers two issues that can keep you up at night. In addition to a 15-pound weight rating that helps calm anxiety and stress, it's made of bamboo material that provides a natural cooling effect. Buy now and take advantage of a 43 percent savings.

Sony Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones: $78 at Amazon (was $129.99)

There's a lot to love about these headphones by Sony. They offer a comfortable fit, built-in Alexa voice control, and long battery life, to name a few. But perhaps the feature you'll love most is the extra bass that will enhance your listening experience.

Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker: $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Take the music with you wherever you go with this Trance Bluetooth speaker that's rugged and waterproof for any conditions. The reliable WiFi connectivity and long battery life will keep the party going.

All New Fire HD 10 Tablet: $109.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Do you need a tablet that has a large screen and an affordable price? The Fire HD 10 has a generous 10-inch screen with vivid HD resolution for only $109.99 for a limited time at Amazon. Get yours while it's on sale and you'll save $40.

All New Fire HD 10 Kids' Edition Tablet: $149.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

You'd do anything for your kids, but sharing your tablet doesn't have to be on that list. The Fire HD 10 Kids' Edition is made to entertain youngsters and please parents, thanks to the relevant kid-specific content and parental controls. It also comes in a tough case that's built for kids.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition: $239.99 at Amazon (was $330)

Go ahead and cut the cord -- the Toshiba Fire TV Edition TV makes it easy to say goodbye to your cable company because Fire streaming capability is built-in. The Alexa-powered voice remote is at your command to search and locate the content you love.

Samsung Notebook Flash: $279.99 at Samsung (was $349.99)

You'll appreciate the Notebook Flash's trim, modern design that makes it easy to stash in a bag and go. The fingerprint sensor is the latest technology in security that will keep your device protected.

Michael Kors Voyager East West Leather Tote: $114 at Macy's (was $228)

If you love handbags and Michael Kors (and discounts), this bag was meant for you. It has a timeless tote style with three divided compartments to keep your items organized, and the bold MK logo that's unmistakably Michael Kors. It's a new markdown at Macy's, available for only $114 -- half off the usual price.

Maxi-Cosi Magellan Max 2018 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: $299.99 at Nordstrom (was $399.99)

The Magellan Max car seat is designed to be the only one you'll need from the day you bring your baby home until they've graduated to a standard seat belt. That's because it converts from an infant to booster seat as your child grows, and has reliable safety and comfort features for a cozy ride every time.

Breville Sous Chef 16 Pro Food Processor: $368.64 at Amazon (was $499.99)

If you're an avid cook, you need a food processor that's well-equipped to prepare any ingredients you need chopped, shredded, or sliced. The Sous Chef 16 Pro has a chef-worthy feature set that includes a powerful motor, wide food chute, LCD display with timer, and eight-piece toolset.

HadinEEon Electric Milk Frother and Steamer: $49.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

You can give your morning coffee the same richness you'd get at a café when you have your own milk frother. This model froths, steams, and delivers precise temperatures for exact results so you can enjoy foamy goodness in all of your favorite coffee beverages.

Lacoste Men's Classic Fit Piqué Polo Shirt: $42.96 at Macy's (was $89.50)

From workdays to weekends, the traditional polo shirt is a must-have for every man's wardrobe. This shirt offers an attractive fit and quality cotton fabric, features you'd expect from the renowned Lacoste name.

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE: $99.99 at Dermstore (was $119)

From extreme volume to bouncy, loose curls, you can't beat the results you get from setting your hair in hot rollers. T3's LUXE set combines velvet flocking and patented proprietary HeatCore technology for big hair that will get you noticed.

Tresemme: 2 for $10 Sale at Ulta

Tresemme products prove that you don't have to spend a lot of money to get soft, manageable hair. Shop this collection that includes shampoos, styling gels/serums, and conditioners at Ulta and take advantage of the two for $10 sale.

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug: $68.54 at Amazon (was $169)

Changing the appearance of a room can be as simple as adding an area rug on the floor. The eye-catching patterns of this rug will compliment your décor and give your dull carpet or hard flooring a whole new look.

White Wine Mystery Set: $125 at Wine Access (was $160)

White wine enthusiasts won't want to miss this six-bottle set that's available exclusively at Wine Access. It's packed with a variety of white wines from around the world, but exactly what you'll find when you open the box will be a pleasant surprise. With a savings of 22 percent, now is the time to entertain your intrigue with a set and save.

Monroe Upholstered Queen Bed: $299 at Macy's (was $499)

We love this upholstered headboard of this queen bed that gives it a high-end look that will update any bedroom aesthetic. Now's a good time to buy because it's currently marked down $200 at Macy's, but the special savings will only last until March 9.

Milemont Futon Sofa Bed: $299.89 at Amazon (was $499.99)

If your space is limited, that doesn't mean you can't host overnight guests. This attractive futon looks stylish enough to use as a sofa, yet it folds out easily to convert into a spacious bed. The foam cushioning is super comfortable for sitting, lounging, or sleeping.

Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic Electric Egg Cooker: $14.24 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Hard-boiled, scrambled, poached, or even an omelet -- it doesn't matter how you like your eggs, the Maxi-Matic can do it all. This affordable little appliance's appealing features include the capacity for seven boiled eggs as well as an omelet tray.

Flexi Classic Retractable Tape Dog Leash: $14.65 at Chewy (was $27.99)

A retractable leash gives you the control to let your dog explore on walks while reducing their range at the push of a button. Flexi is a top manufacturer that makes retractable leashes with reliable braking systems. You can give the brand a try and save with the classic model that's on sale at a discount of 43 percent.

