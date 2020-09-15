  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Long Island student who keeps showing up for school on remote days suspended for a year

September 15, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By

A Long Island student has been suspended for a year after repeatedly defying his school’s remote learning schedule, insisting that classes should always be held in person — even during a pandemic. Maverick Stow, a senior at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, will not be allowed on school grounds for any “school-sponsored events” during his final year, including prom and graduation, officials announced Tuesday.