September 9, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Long Island student suspended from school after attending in-person classes on remote day
A Long Island student is fighting a school’s controversial decision to suspend him after he attended in person-classes when he was scheduled for remote learning. Maverick Stow, 17, was suspended after walking into William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach and attending multiple classes despite not being on Tuesday’s in-person roster, a hybrid learning schedule set up to reduce the number of students packed into the same classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.