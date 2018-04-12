Loaded Broccoli Cauliflower Cheese Casserole

3 cups Broccoli, cut into large florets, 180 grams
2 1/2 cups Cauliflower, cut into large florets, 240 grams
1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt
1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese, finely grated and tightly packed, 4 ounces
2/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt, don't use nonfat
1 tablespoon Garlic, minced
pinch of Ground Black Pepper
Directions
Pre heat oven to 400°F and spray an 8x8 inch pan with oil.
Cook the slices of bacon in a large pan on medium heat until golden brown and crispy, about 3-4 mins per side, flipping once. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and pat the excess fat off. Set aside. Do not discard the bacon fat in the pan.
Add the broccoli and cauliflower to a large bowl. Pour over the bacon fat and toss until the vegetables are coated. Add in the salt and toss to coat.
Spread the vegetables in a single layer on a cookie sheet, making sure to not crowd them. Bake until the vegetables begin to release their moisture and the cauliflower just begins to become fork tender, about 10 minutes.
Lay some paper towel out on the counter and use a spoon to transfer the roasted veggies onto it in a single layer. Use another layer of paper towel on top to press out the moisture. Don’t smash the vegetables but try to get out as much moisture as you can. Repeat with another layer of paper towel on top. *
Place the vegetables back into the bowl and add all the remaining ingredients. Stir until everything is mixed and coated in the yogurt. Chop up the bacon slices and stir them in.
Transfer to the prepared pan, packing the vegetables together. Then bake, uncovered, until the cheese is melted and bubbly and begins to brown, about 20 minutes.
Let stand for 5 minutes and then DEVOUR!
Notes
*Do not skip this step or your casserole will be watery.