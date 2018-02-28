LMP Travels: British Columbia in less than a week, with the kids

My kids get a winter and spring break. That's one week off in February and one week off in April. Know what that means? TRAVEL! I'm not sitting around trying to figure out what to do with them...let's see the world!

Since the kids picked up skiing so quickly last year, Adam and I decided to take a family trip to British Columbia. It's hard for me to admit, as a Canadian that I have never been to BC before. I've always wanted to go.