The LMP Gift Guide for yo' Mama

Every year when Mother's Day rolls around I want to shower my mother, mom friends, grandmothers and Aunts with gifts. But...it's not that easy. First off, gift shopping is HARD! Second, it adds up quickly. So what I do instead is I buy thoughtful cards for all the important moms in my life and I write them a note with the kids and we send the good old fashioned way, via snail mail. Now I just love receiving mail, especially cards. BUT when it comes to Mother's Day and ME? I WANT A GIFT! So to all the hubby's out there...PAY ATTENTION because we've rounded up our favorite gifts for all types of Mamas out there...here we go!

1. Sephora curated skin care kit 2. Floral sleep top 3. Blossom Candle 4. Bath Bomb and bubble bar 5. Floral Robe6. World's Greatest Mom Tote