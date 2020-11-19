Living Proof Perfect Hair Day review

Finding luxury hair products at a reasonable price can be a challenge.

Living Proof claims to take a scientific approach to hair care. The affordable collection is meant to smooth, volumize, condition, strengthen, and polish, giving its users healthy-looking hair.

Living Proof also promises that the products in its Perfect hair Day collection can help you wash your hair less often.

We wanted to see whether Living Proof’s Perfect hair Day shampoo, conditioner, and dry shampoo can live up to the brand’s promise of healthy hair that looks great with fewer washings. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Living Proof Perfect hair Day

We tested Perfect hair Day shampoo, conditioner, and dry shampoo for several weeks among people with a variety of hair types, textures, and conditions. Some of us had color-treated hair. There were also some with dry, oily, and sensitive scalps.

About Living Proof Perfect hair Day

Living Proof Perfect hair Day is marketed as safe to use with all hair types, including colored and chemically treated hair. The brand prides itself on its silicone-free formulas that also leave out other harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Each product in the collection has a light citrus scent with a fresh, crisp finish.

The most noticeable change we saw was that our hair felt softer, especially when using the shampoo and conditioner together. We also found that the dry shampoo was a reliable product for most users without major hair or scalp issues. Overall, we felt that using the whole collection had a positive impact on the health of our hair.

Living Proof’s packaging is recyclable and their formulas are PETA-certified cruelty-free.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day shampoo

Living Proof Perfect hair Day shampoo costs $28 per eight-ounce bottle. Living Proof claims that their formula delivers beautiful, healthy-looking hair that stays cleaner, longer, and decreases the frequency of washing.

For the most part, we felt the shampoo lathered well and rinsed out easily. It was effective at cleaning and removing build-up without being harsh, making it a decent option for individuals seeking a gentle shampoo for daily use.

After shampooing and once our hair was dried, it was noticeably softer and healthier. Overall texture also improved, as hair was much sleeker.

Individuals with dry scalps, however, felt the Living Proof Perfect hair Day shampoo exacerbated the dryness of both their hair and scalp. It also left the scalp somewhat itchy and flakey.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day conditioner

Living Proof Perfect hair Day conditioner costs $28 per eight-ounce bottle. It’s formulated to give hair a fuller, healthier appearance while gradually improving overall hair health.

We felt the conditioner, while lightweight, delivered an impressive range of benefits. It was effective at moisturizing hair without weighing it down, plus it was a great detangler. Hair felt softer and healthier with consistent use and it gradually restored damaged hair's texture and shine.

However, those with dry hair felt the conditioner was too lightweight and didn’t offer enough moisturizing benefits. Some with thick hair felt they needed to use more conditioner than expected to achieve full coverage.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo costs $25 per four-ounce bottle and $36 per 7.3-ounce bottle. Its oil-, odor-, and sweat-eliminating formula is made to help hair appear clean and smell great between washings.

Applying the dry shampoo was simple and it delivered salon-quality results. There was no white powder build-up, nor was there the residual, tacky feeling like with some drugstore dry shampoo brands.

The Perfect hair Day dry shampoo made it easy to style hair, particularly when it came to boosting volume. It was effective as a post-workout styling product, in that it quickly absorbed sweat and odors. We were especially impressed with the light, pleasant fragrance.

However, when tested on dry scalps, we found that the dry shampoo left a strange texture in the hair, and it didn’t achieve the clean, grease-free appearance we expected. If anything, it weighed hair down more.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day pros

Living Proof Perfect hair Day generally improved the shine, texture, and appearance of our hair. We were most impressed by the improvement to our hair’s overall health and strength. Hair became gradually softer as well.

Each of the products we tested has a pleasant citrus aroma that leaves hair smelling fresh and not overly perfumed. If anything, the scent emulates those of high-end, salon-quality products.

The conditioner earns high marks for its lightweight formula, which we found keeps hair strong and soft. Its detangling properties also make post-shower brushing much easier.

The dry shampoo is effective at absorbing sweat and odors, and it became our on-the-go styling product. We’re pleased to note it helped maintain “hair freshness” between shampoos.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day cons

We noticed that the Living Proof Perfect hair Day system didn’t deliver consistent results for those with dry scalps and heavily processed hair.

The shampoo and conditioner were somewhat difficult to rinse out at times. Those of us with color-treated hair and dry hair felt the products failed to deliver the type of deep moisturizing treatment this kind of hair needs for dramatic improvement. Those of us with thicker hair had to use more shampoo and conditioner than expected to see a difference.

Is Living Proof Perfect hair Day worth it?

Based on our experience using Living Proof Perfect hair Day, we believe the brand delivers on its promise of beautiful, healthier hair for most people. For most of us, the total system was effective at reducing the frequency of washing.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day is a well-rounded hair care system that’s best suited for those with normal and thicker hair types, ideally those without major issues such as dry scalp or chemical-related damage. While we liked using the whole collection together, each of these products works well on its own if you’d prefer to test out one or two products before diving into a whole new hair care system.

