Live Webinar: Unravelling the Food-Health Nexus with the Global Alliance for the Future of Food

The Global Alliance for the Future of Food (GAFF) will host a live webinar to highlight the findings of their recent report, Unravelling the Food-Health Nexus: Addressing Practices, Political Economy, and Power Relations to Build Healthier Food Systems, on December 12, 2017, at 11 am EST.

The webinar will feature Cécilia Rocha, the report’s lead author, who will share key findings concerning the increasingly severe human and economic costs of the modern food system.

The findings show how factors such as unhealthy work conditions; contamination of water, soil and air; contaminated foods; unhealthy diets; and food insecurity interact in interrelated, self-reinforcing, and complex ways. Rocha will also highlight five leverage points that can be used to build healthier food systems.

Three global thought leaders will join Rocha to comment on the findings and recommendations as well as for a Q&A session. The discussion will focus on what systems-based actions can be taken collectively to accelerate a shift from a food system that often results in harm to a system based on health promotion and protection.

The report was authored by the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) and commissioned by the GAFF in support of its broader strategy to strengthen the fundamental role that food systems play in creating and sustaining health and well-being in all communities and populations.

Click here for more information or to register for the webinar.

