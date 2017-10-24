Live Webinar October 31: “Tackling Urban Food Waste”

Join Zilient for a live webinar on October 31 at 11am EST. The discussion, moderated by Danielle Nierenberg (Founder and President, Food Tank), is entitled “Tackling Urban Food Waste.”

The webinar coincides with the release of and will revolve around a new report from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) on food waste. Topics include opportunities to reduce food waste, benefits of waste reduction strategies, and steps cities and organizations can take towards implementing solutions. The panelists are Dana Gunders (Senior Scientist, Food and Agriculture Program at NRDC), Devon Klatell (Associate Director, YieldWise initiative at the Rockefeller Foundation), and Blake Angelo (Manager, Food System Development, City and County of Denver).

Zilient collaborates with organizations and professionals in nonprofits, academia, governments, and the private sector to facilitate conversations and generate solutions that contribute to resilience.

Click here to register for the webinar, which will stream live on the Zilient Facebook page.

