Join the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) for a Twitter chat on October 24 at 2pm BST (9am EST). The topic is “Changing climate, changing diets: How do we balance appetites and climate action?”

The chat is part of the Food Sustainability Media Award, which recognizes excellence in reporting and communicating issues related to the paradoxes of hunger and obesity, food and fuel, and starvation and waste. Panelists include Danielle Nierenberg (Food Tank), Jennyfer Pileggi (BCFN), Bruce Campbell (CGIAR), Marian Odenigbo (International Fund for Agricultural Development), Theresa Anderson (ActionAid International), Andy Revkin (ProPublica), and Jason Clay (World Wildlife Federation), moderated by Laurie Goering (Thomson Reuters Foundation).

BCFN was founded in 2009 to take a multidisciplinary approach to the food and nutrition debate. Its goal is to foster an open dialogue about the well-being of the world’s population and to remain committed to promoting change. The Thomson Reuters Foundation was created in 1983 to advance and promote the highest standards in journalism worldwide through media training and humanitarian reporting.

To be part of the conversation on Twitter, follow @TR_Foundation, @BarillaCFN, or use the hashtag #GoodFoodMedia.

The post Live on Twitter: Changing climate, changing diets: How do we balance appetites and climate action? appeared first on Food Tank.