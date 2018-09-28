Live Now: Nutrition and Sustainability Forum

The International Forum on Food and Nutrition, an annual event from the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) founded to “provide an open space for interdisciplinary discussion on issues of nutrition and sustainability,” is currently live streaming from New York City. To watch the event for free, click here.

This forum includes diverse stakeholders—Governments, researchers, nonprofits, and the private sector—organized into interactive panels to promoting the sharing of experiences and good practices. The goal of the event is to create a model of sustainable food that can meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Topics include the relationship between hunger and obesity, proper use of natural resources, reducing food waste, promoting sustainable diets, the environmental impact of agriculture, and the effects of climate change.

The event is co-hosted by BCFN, in joint collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN), and is split into three sessions. The first session will focus on understanding the three paradoxes of food: An obese planet dying of hunger; competition for natural resource among people, animals, and cars; and food loss and food waste. Session two will focus on the role of agriculture, nutrition, and food in migration and development. The final session will explore solutions towards sustainable urban food systems.

You can find the free live stream of this event here and the agenda here.

