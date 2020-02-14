Lighting options that will make a room feel cozy

Lighting makes a big difference.

Think about how you feel on cloudy days versus sunny days. Think about how you feel sitting under harsh fluorescents at the DMV versus the gentle glow of an Edison bulb in your bedside lamp.

The lighting you install in your home can make the difference between a sterile environment and a cozy one. The good news is that lighting is relatively affordable, and a small switch can totally upgrade a space without the need to change anything else.

Here are our favorite lighting options for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Edison Lamp: $25.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

With an industrial look and practical function, this Edison lamp is a welcome addition to any desk or workspace. It comes in different color options (gold, black, and rose gold) to match your decor, while offering focused, warm light to any area of the house.

Adesso Paper Shade Lamp: $56.94 at Amazon

A crinkle paper shade helps diffuse the sharpness of most bulbs, offering a gentle, unobtrusive glow to any room. This large floor lamp can easily light up a space, but it won't distract or overpower your eyes. With a wooden base, it also lends a natural look and feel to your home.

Werfactory Stained Glass Lampshade: $88 at Amazon

For a statement lighting option, look no further than this vintage, ornate, stained-glass lamp. The bronze base adds even more style, while the light shines warmly and softly from beneath the striking and ornate lampshade.

Adesso Luna Arc Floor lamp: $252.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Floor lamps are ideal alternatives to overhead lighting that can be too intense, especially in larger rooms. This versatile option gives users five different necks to conveniently position and light up specific spots as you see fit.

Diptyque Berries Candle: $36 - $68 at Nordstrom

Natural light provides a soft and warm glow that simply can't be recreated. This long-lasting, sweet-smelling candle is a perfect addition to your coffee table, bedside, or even by the bathtub. The simple act of lighting a candle can help you unwind and soothe your senses.

Renwil 'Axis' Ceiling Light Fixture: $498 at Nordstrom

An elegant chandelier not only lights up a room, but it also draws focus whenever anyone enters. These can provide a more inviting experience, offering softer, cozier light than other overhead options. This selection from Axis makes your space all the more personal.

Brightech Rustic Shelf Floor Lamp: $59.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

For some spaces, it's savvy to find a light that's functional, versatile, and unobtrusive. This floor lamp from Brightech offers a pleasant glow and also features an integrated shelf. The simple design fits in easily with any interior decor scheme.

Versanora Arc Floor Reading Lamp: $98.19 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Some of the best floor lamps are those that can be easily maneuvered in any space. This lengthy reading lamp from Versanora can stand behind a couch or chair and hang overhead to provide direct, soft light to anyone in need. Its versatility makes it a useful addition to a living or family room, and the focused glow won't disrupt others.

Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp: $19.99 at Amazon

Salt lamps help to clear the air and provide a sense of warmth and freshness. They also provide a calming and welcome glow. These are useful on desks or at the bedside where you may be in need of a relaxing aura.

Govee Smart LED Strip Lights: $25.49 at Amazon (was $43.99)

Make your kitchen, living room, or bedroom just a little more exciting and adaptable with strip lights. This 16-foot option easily sticks to and navigates any surface, and it works especially well under a countertop or behind an entertainment center. Alter colors to fit your mood, or let it flash and change to the sounds of the room.

Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser: $26.99 at Amazon

An essential oil diffuser not only fills the air with your aroma of choice, but it can also provide an inviting glow. This diffuser from Asakuki features seven different LED colors that can change automatically or be set as you wish.

Iavo Ocean Wave Projector: $29.99 at Amazon

To really change up your room, try out a light that cascades on the wall or ceiling to create a totally different and relaxing environment. This tiny projector casts an ocean wave effect, sure to help you wind down at night or enjoy a relaxed gathering with friends.

CRLight Fire Flicker Light Bulbs: $26.44 at Amazon

Not everyone has a fireplace, but the calming effects of a fire's flicker are useful any way you can get them. These lightbulbs spread reds, oranges, and yellows in modest amounts to give your space a more natural, cozy feel.

LumiLux Toilet Bowl Night Light: $12.70 at Amazon (was $17.95)

Turning on a light in the middle of the night can cause all kinds of disruptions to your sleep, but this toilet bowl light makes late trips to the bathroom easy on the eyes. You can toggle through different color options, while the motion sensor will light up so you don't need to fumble for a switch.

