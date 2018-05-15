  1. Home
Let's Have a Summer Party - in a Box!

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Maggie Antalek
IMG_8005.jpg

In the dead of winter, it seems like all we do is sit around and dream about summer parties. We count down the days until it's time to head to out to Long Island to enjoy the beach and barbecues in the backyard.

IMG_7971.jpg

While it was still freezing cold in the city a couple months ago, we started building our Summer Party in a Box. We just couldn't resist the bright pinks and oranges, stripes, and metallics.

