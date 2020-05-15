Lemonade insurance review

If you've ever had to purchase renters' or homeowners' insurance, you know it can be a hassle.

It usually requires calling one or more insurance providers, waiting to speak with someone, and detailing your living situation and various insurable items. You're probably looking at a minimum of an hour on the phone.

When we heard that Lemonade might be able to get us set up with renters' insurance quickly and through an app, we were curious about this service and why people might choose a newer, all-online insurance option over a traditional renters' or homeowners' insurance company.

Recently, one of our BestReviews testers used Lemonade to get insurance for his new apartment. Here's what we took away from the process.

What is Lemonade?

Lemonade bills itself as different from your typical renter's or homeowner's insurance. Many of Lemonade's processes are run by bots and algorithms in order to theoretically make it quick and easy to get insurance and file a claim. They promise "90 seconds to get insured, 3 minutes to get paid," attempting to set themselves apart from the processes of signing up for and filing claims with other insurance companies.

The company also claims to have a different business model from its competitors. Rather than keeping the money that is not paid out in claims, Lemonade makes money by taking a flat fee from monthly payments. At the end of the year, the money that has not been paid out in claims is donated to the charity of the policy holder's choice.

Lemonade versus traditional insurance

Is Lemonade actually that much more convenient than traditional renters' or homeowners' insurance? It depends on your situation. If you already insure your car or any other personal items through a company like State Farm or Geico, you're likely better off to just stick to one company for everything rather than having multiple policies with multiple companies.

Lemonade can be a good option for people without cars or those who have never had any kind of insurance before, but as Lemonade doesn't offer car insurance, it might not be the best long-term option for anyone planning to get a vehicle in the future.

The truth is that, yes, signing up for Lemonade is quick and will save you a phone call. However, that doesn't mean it's actually that much faster than other insurance companies. It's also not necessarily cheaper -- the price of your insurance depends on a lot of factors, which is why it's good to get quotes from multiple companies before you decide. Plus, you may want the peace of mind of talking to a representative about all the details of your insurance commitment, which is something you can't do with Lemonade.

How do you get Lemonade insurance?

Our BestReviews tester was pleased with how easy and straightforward it was to get insured, considering that this is Lemonade's big selling point. When he found out his new apartment required renters' insurance, he needed to find a policy quickly before moving in.

Lemonade has an app, so it's geared toward the smartphone-savvy who prefer not to spend time on the phone with insurance salespeople. Our tester downloaded the app and was prompted to enter his personal information and answer some questions about his living situation, building safety, and valuables (like art and jewelry). After that, Lemonade generated a quote and within 20 minutes he had renter's insurance that he could provide to his landlord if needed.

What does Lemonade's claim process look like?

Policyholders can file a claim on their phone through the Lemonade app. Once you explain the reason for the claim, Lemonade's AI reviews it. If everything looks good, Lemonade says they instantly approve the claim and transfer payment immediately. Thirty percent of claims are supposedly processed instantly, and if the claim is not instantly approved, it will be transferred to a human claims representative to review. According to Lemonade testimonials, policyholders are generally satisfied with the claims process.

While Lemonade promises convenience, it's important to note that other insurance companies don't tend to draw out the claims process. We talked to someone insured with traditional renters' insurance who reported that none of their claims had ever taken more than 24 hours.

What is the cost?

While your insurance price will ultimately be determined by your situation, Lemonade offers renters' insurance starting at $5 a month and homeowners' insurance starting at $25 a month.

Is it worth it?

Lemonade is a quick option for renters looking for basic, inexpensive renters' insurance policies quickly or for those who are new to renters' insurance and could benefit from Lemonade's easy-to-understand application and claims process.

Our tester felt that Lemonade was worth it for him because it was cheap and easy. However, if you're looking to buy homeowners' insurance or have a number of expensive items to insure, it makes sense to compare your Lemonade rate against other insurance providers to make sure you're getting the best coverage for your situation.

If you prefer working through policy questions and claims with a live person or feel more comfortable with traditional insurance providers, Lemonade likely isn't the right option. Same if you want to insure your car through the same policy. While Lemonade can offer great prices, you can also find competitive prices at traditional insurers. When choosing any kind of insurance you want to make sure that your policy provides you with the financial protections that make the most sense for your situation. Being comfortable with your policy is key.

Where is Lemonade available?

Right now, Lemonade isn't available across the United States. You can only sign up for Lemonade in the following states:

Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. or Wisconsin.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

