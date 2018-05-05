Print

Lemon Pistachio Crescent Twists Recipe

Ingredients

1 can Crescent Rolls

1/4 cup Lemon Curd

2 tablespoons Pistachios, chopped

1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1-2 teaspoons Water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F.



Unroll the can of crescent rolls and press together all the seams. Cut the dough into two even rectangles.



Spread the lemon curd on one rectangle, leaving a 1/2 inch all the way around. Sprinkle the chopped pistachios on top.



Place the other rectangle on top and press together the edges. Cut the filled rectangle into 8 strips.



Twist each strip two times and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 11-13 minutes. Remove and cool on the pan for a few minutes before removing and placing on a wire rack.



Whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla, and water. Drizzle over the cooled twists. Use the remaining glaze as a dip.

