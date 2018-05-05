  1. Home
Lemon Pistachio Crescent Twists

From www.foodfanatic.com by Jocelyn Brubaker
Lemon Pistachio Crescent Twists

Lemon Pistachio Crescent Twists Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 can Crescent Rolls
  • 1/4 cup Lemon Curd
  • 2 tablespoons Pistachios, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1-2 teaspoons Water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Unroll the can of crescent rolls and press together all the seams. Cut the dough into two even rectangles.

Spread the lemon curd on one rectangle, leaving a 1/2 inch all the way around. Sprinkle the chopped pistachios on top.

Place the other rectangle on top and press together the edges. Cut the filled rectangle into 8 strips.

Twist each strip two times and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 11-13 minutes. Remove and cool on the pan for a few minutes before removing and placing on a wire rack.

Whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla, and water. Drizzle over the cooled twists. Use the remaining glaze as a dip.

 

