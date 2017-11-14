  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Leftover Turkey Puff Pastry Pot Pies Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Leftover Turkey Puff Pastry Pot Pies Recipe

Print
Save

Leftover Turkey Puff Pastry Pot Pies Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Cooked Leftover Turkey
  • 1 cup Green Beans
  • 1 cup Corn
  • 1 can Cream Of Mushroom Soup
  • 2 sheets Frozen Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Parsley

For the Eggwash:

  • 1 Egg
  • 1 tablespoon Water

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 6 ramekins with non stick cooking spray. Set aside.
  2. In large bowl add turkey, vegetables and cream of mushroom. Stir.
  3. Separate mixture in ramekins.
  4. Roll out puff pastry. Cut 6 even circles to top ramekins. Press edges closed. Poke four times in the top of each pie with a fork.
  5. Brush with egg wash (egg and water whisked together)
  6. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
  7. Serve and ENJOY!

Recommended

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Misen Chef's Knife
Misen Chef's Knife

Dreamfarm Supoon
Dreamfarm Supoon

Continue reading at Food Fanatic