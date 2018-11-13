Leftover Thanksgiving Enchiladas Recipe
November 13, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 1 large Sweet Potato, peeled and diced
- 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus 1 teaspoon, divided
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- 1/2 Onion, diced
- 1 clove Garlic, minced
- 2/3 pound Cooked Leftover Turkey, chopped
- 1 15 oz can Black Beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup Dried Cranberries, or whole cranberries from leftover cranberry sauce
- 1 15 ounce can Red Enchilada Sauce
- 12 Flour Tortillas, (medium sized)
- 1/2 cup Shredded Mexican Cheese
- Fresh Cilantro, chopped, for garnish
For the Avocado Cranberry Crema:
- 1/2 cup Cranberry Sauce
- 1/3 cup Sour Cream
- 2 tablespoons Milk
- 1 Avocado, peeled and pitted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread sweet potatoes out in an even layer. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and reduce heat to 350˚F.
- Place a large skillet with 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add onion and garlic. Cook until the onion is softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in turkey, black beans, dried cranberries, and cooked sweet potato. Remove from heat.
- Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Spread 1/4 cup enchilada sauce on the bottom of the pan in an even layer.
- Place a tortilla on a clean work surface. Fill with about 2 tablespoons of the filling, roll up, and place seam-side down in the baking dish. Repeat with remaining filling and tortillas, arranging as needed in the baking pan.
- Spoon any remaining filling along the sides. Pour remaining enchilada sauce evenly over the top. Top with cheese and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until cheese is golden and bubbly.
- Make the cranberry avocado crema while the enchiladas are cooking. Combine all ingredients for the crema in a food processor or blender. Process until well combined.
- Drizzle the enchiladas with the crema once they are cooked. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve immediately.
Notes
- You can also use 2 cups leftover sweet potatoes, mashed or diced instead of roasting the sweet potato.
- For the enchilada sauce, I used medium heat, but you can use hot or mild.
