Leesa Studio mattress review

A good night's rest is more than just a matter of sleeping through the night. Studies show that sleeping well boosts mood and productivity and contributes to your overall health and wellbeing.

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you may find yourself choosing between price and quality -- but there may be a better way.

The Leesa Studio mattress markets itself as a high-quality option at an affordable price. Made with three layers of premium foam, it claims to provide pressure-relieving support to hips and shoulders, thus delivering a better night's sleep.

We decided to put the Leesa Studio to the test for three months to see whether it truly delivers a better sleep experience. Here's what we found.

Leesa Studio Mattress cost

Depending on the size, the Leesa Studio costs between $599 and $999, but Leesa often runs specials online and gives its customers the option to finance their mattress. The price also includes a 100-night trial period (during which you can return the mattress for a full refund if you don't like it) and free no-contact delivery.

Given its triple-layer foam construction, Leesa's Studio costs more than entry-level coil or spring mattresses. With that said, it emerges as a mid-range, affordable alternative to high-end mattresses that tout similar benefits.

Leesa Studio sleep quality

We found that the Studio steadily and dramatically increased quality of sleep and promoted deeper, more restful slumber. During three months of testing, we used Fitbit activity trackers to track our sleep. The app ranks quality of sleep on a 100-point scale, with "fair" sleep being 70 to 79, "good" being 80 to 89, "excellent" being 90 to 100, and most users scoring between 72 and 83.

On average, we saw a 10-point improvement in our Fitbit sleep scores over the course of three months, which marks a significant improvement in sleep quality.

How to set up a Leesa Studio mattress

Setting up the Leesa Studio was easy and straightforward. It took less than five minutes to get it out of the box and onto the bed. It should be noted that our queen-size mattress weighed 68 pounds, so we think it's a good idea to ask a friend or family member for help during setup.

Leesa recommends letting the mattress sit and air out for at least an hour prior to sleeping on it; however, we advise waiting as long as possible and leaving windows open if you can. That's because the Studio arrives with an intense industrial smell. It took several days to dissipate, even when using an air purifier in the same room. This is normal with mattresses ordered online, but it's important to take into account during setup.

Leesa Studio support

The Leesa Studio offers well-balanced, medium-firm support that's particularly accommodating to couples. In our testing, when one person tossed and turned, it neither shook nor disturbed the other sleeper thanks to even weight distribution. The mattress also lacks the characteristic lumpiness often felt in traditional mattresses with coils, springs, or stuffing.

We felt that the Studio excelled in supporting the torso the most, as it places the body in a relatively neutral position. Unlike traditional mattresses, the Leesa Studio doesn't dip or dig into areas around the hips or shoulders.

Leesa Studio memory foam

There are three layers of foam in the Leesa Studio, including a top layer of high-grade responsive memory foam that's also cooling, which is a must for hot sleepers. The remaining two layers consist of a mid-layer of pressure-relieving foam and a core layer for added support and durability.

We felt that the outermost layer was comfortably supportive with an even, lump-free texture. The Leesa Studio didn't warp or dip, either. There were no hard areas that added pressure -- an undesirable signature quality of coil and spring mattresses. However, we thought the inner layers may be too dense or firm for sleepers that prefer softer mattresses.

Leesa Studio pros

Overall, we felt the Leesa Studio lived up to its claim of being a high-quality mattress that delivers a great night's sleep. The investment won't break the bank, and you can rest easy at night knowing it's a well-constructed design that most sleepers will appreciate.

We found that its foam construction positively impacted sleep quality. Not only did it distribute weight evenly, but it also minimized movement disturbances between sleepers. For that reason, the Leesa Studio is particularly accommodating to couples with different sleeping habits and positions.

Leesa Studio cons

Given its foam construction, the Leesa Studio requires a compatible support, foundation, or frame. You may need to order supportive structures directly from Leesa for an ideal fit.

Bottom line

With its movement-minimizing design, the Leesa Studio is most accommodating to "mixed" sleepers. This includes couples where one person is a light sleeper and the other is a relentless toss-and-turner. Leesa's Studio is also successful at relieving pressure and tension with its triple-layer foam construction, making it an ideal pick for sensitive sleepers.

The Leesa Studio is a great choice for individuals or couples ready to invest in a mattress that won't ask them to sacrifice cost for craftsmanship, or vice versa.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.