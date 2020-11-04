PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Led Zeppelin ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright battle revived with new appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

November 4, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nancy Dillon
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

The copyright battle over Led Zeppelin’s megahit “Stairway to Heaven” hasn’t given up the ghost yet.