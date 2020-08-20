Ryan Stetz
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

LeBron James, Lakers turn Trump’s MAGA hat into political fashion statement, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

August 20, 2020 | 9:42am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Ryan Stetz

"Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor," their hats read.