At least 4 killed by carbon monoxide poisoning following Hurricane Laura in Louisiana: officials

August 28, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
STRINGER
The death toll from Hurricane Laura continued to climb Friday after at least four family members in Louisiana were poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator, according to the state’s health department. The agency did not release any details about the latest victims, but local officials in the southwest city of Lake Charles said the generator was inside a garage attached to the home and that the door was partially open. They also believe that five people, not four, were killed at that home.