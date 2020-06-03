  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Lea Michele responds to allegations she made ‘Glee’ a ‘living hell’ for co-star Samantha Ware

June 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By

On Monday, Samantha Ware accused Lea Michele of having made "Glee" a "living hell" for her.