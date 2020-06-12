Lawyer charged with hate crime after spitting on black teen during anti-racism protest

A Wisconsin attorney who’s accused of kicking a cop in the groin after being caught on video attacking two anti-racism protesters now faces a hate crime charge, authorities announced Friday. Stephanie Rapkin, who’s white, sparked outrage over the weekend after she spat on a black teenager during a peaceful march in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood on Saturday. She was charged and released before getting in trouble again the following day, when she was filmed shoving a college student who was writing protest messages on a sidewalk outside her home.