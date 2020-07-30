Lawsuits pile up as parasite-tainted lettuce sickens hundreds in 11 states

An outbreak of parasite infections linked to bagged salad mixes produced by Fresh Express continues to grow, sickening hundreds of people across 11 states and triggering multiple lawsuits against the company.The outbreak is potentially linked to salad products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots and that were sold at Walmart, ShopRite, ALDI, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle and Jewel-Osco, according to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.