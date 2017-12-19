Lauren Conrad Ate an Italian Sub 10 Minutes After Giving Birth

Lauren Conrad’s all-time-favorite healthy snack is produce — sliced apples or chopped carrots. But when she was pregnant with now-6-month-old baby Liam, husband William Tell told her she ate like she lived in a skating rink. When Conrad wasn’t carb-loading with nachos and cheese, she curbed cravings for pregnancy-prohibited snacks by ordering cooked crab and California rolls at a local sushi spot once a week.

“That one actually wasn’t hard for me, and I thought it was going to be,” the foodie and designer told The Daily Meal. “Honestly, you don’t even want it. You don’t want raw meat.”

But immediately after giving birth, she downed an Italian sub.

“I love a charcuterie situation and I couldn’t have any of that, so it was really hard,” Conrad said. “Ten minutes after I delivered, I had an Italian sub and I was so excited.”



Half-a-year-later, the Laguna Beach alum is working with Kellogg to celebrate the opening of its new café at Union Square in New York City, where the brand will debut America’s very own Unicorn Froot Loops. Conrad created three menu items for the new location — which is five times the size of its Times Square predecessor — including “Wake Me Up,” “#KumquatLife,” and “Bananas Foster.”

An additional secret off-the-menu bowl called "Make Me Blush" features Rice Krispies, sliced fresh strawberry, strawberry powder, champagne-flavored gummy bears, and strawberry milk.