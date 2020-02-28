Last-minute gift ideas for baby showers

If you know someone who's having a baby, it's important to get the right gift to celebrate with them.

But what if they've already got everything they need, or if there's nothing left on the baby registry?

Having to find a good last-minute gift happens to the best of us, but that's no reason you can't get them something thoughtful and useful.

Here's our guide to finding that perfect baby shower gift at the eleventh hour.

Burt's Bees Wearable Blanket Swaddle Transition Sleeping Bag: $15.99+ at Amazon

New parents have to learn a lot of new skills as they adapt to having a baby to take care of -- and you can save them from having to master swaddling by getting them a wearable blanket. They're basically part vest, part sleeping blanket, and they're easy to get babies in and out of without having to master any new folding techniques.

Baby Bliss 100% Cotton Anti-Scratch Baby Mittens: $13.97 at Amazon

Although newborns are absolutely adorable, their nails can be quite sharp -- so sharp that it's important to clip them regularly and make sure they sleep with mittens so they don't scratch their skin. We recommend getting multi-packs like this one, because they're important for naps, too.

Boiron Camilia Teething Relief: $13.38 at Amazon

Baby's first teeth will show up before they know it, and getting them fast relief will go a long way toward calming them down. Camilia Teething Relief is small doses of a chamomile-based liquid that's ideal for helping soothe the pains of teething -- and it's completely safe to use.

What to Expect the First Year: $9.39 at Amazon

Babies don't come with a manual, but that doesn't mean there aren't good ones out there. We like What to Expect the First Year, the follow up to What to Expect When You're Expecting. It's a reliable, accessible guide to parenting and indispensable for everything from learning to change a diaper to understanding proper burping techniques.

FridaBaby NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator: $17.67 at Amazon (was $20)

Babies can't pick their own noses, so mom and dad will need some help making sure their little one can breathe properly. That's where the NoseFrida comes in: It's a hand-held system for keeping a baby's nose clear. It's sanitary, straightforward, and an instant essential.

Kinsa Smart Thermometer: $17.99 at Amazon (was $21.99)

Modern thermometers have made it easier than ever to take a baby's temperature, but having a smart thermometer is a whole new level of parenting convenience. The Kinsa Smart Thermometer makes it super simple to take a baby's temperature, and also works with a smartphone app to track temperature over time. It even offers advice, so parents can know when it's appropriate to call the doctor.

Pearhead Newborn Baby Handprint or Footprint "Clean-Touch" Ink Pad: $4.41 at Amazon

Babies grow up fast, so it's important to commemorate when they're little -- and one of the most fun ways to do that is with ink imprints of their hands and feet. This kit makes it simple to take prints for any application.

SmartNoggin NogginStik Developmental Light-Up Rattle: $20.99 at Amazon (was $22.99)

Rattles are great for babies and their development, and with a smart rattle, parents can track their progress towards important milestones. SmartNoggin's rattle is one of the best on the market, in part because it includes helpful information for parents about how to engage their baby at different ages.

Simka Rose Silicone Baby Bibs: $19.98 at Amazon

One thing most new parents don't know: You can never have enough bibs when it comes to babies. Babies eat a lot, and often, so there's always a mess to clean up -- but Simka Rose's baby bibs take a novel approach to fixing that by offering a built-in pouch for catching crumbs. The result will undoubtedly rescue hundreds of Cheerios from the floor.

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine and Night Light: $59.99 at Amazon

It can be tough to get babies to sleep, so new parents need all the help they can get. That's why we like the Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine and Night Light: It plays a variety of white noise frequencies to help lull baby to sleep, it's got a built-in night light, and it's all controlled from a smartphone app.

Avanchy Bamboo Infant Feeding Bowls: $19.99 at Amazon

Not all baby eating gear is the same -- the best stuff lasts a long time and is built with babies in mind. That's why we like Avanchy Bamboo Infant Feeding Bowls: They're cute and built with "stay put" silicone suction cups on the bottom, so they can't get overturned or tossed aside.

Crystal Baby Smile Portable Changing Pad: $19.98 at Amazon

Parents don't always get a lot of notice when it comes to changing diapers, so it's important to be prepared when leaving the house. We recommend getting a changing pad for an on-the-go diaper-changing station, and Crystal Baby Smiles Portable Changing Pad is one of the best, because it's super portable but still has room for essentials like wipes and extra diapers.

Channing & Yates Premium Hooded Baby Towel + (6 Piece) Washcloth Gift Bundle: $36.99 at Amazon

Babies take plenty of baths, so bath towels are another one of those things that new parents really can't have too many of. Hooded baby towels are especially useful because they're ideal for keeping a baby warm and wrapped up while you dress them.

Baby Signs: A Baby-Sized Introduction to Speaking with Sign Language: $5.69 at Amazon

Baby sign language is an ideal way to help babies communicate basic needs to their parents -- even a few signs like "hungry," "all done," and "more" can be incredibly useful for understanding what a baby wants. This book is the perfect introduction to baby sign language, and it makes a great gift.

Ida Babies Stroller Organizer: $29.99 at Amazon

Strollers are great for taking a baby out and about, but it's a little more complicated than that -- parents have to make sure to bring a diaper bag, snacks, and a drink for themselves. The Ida Babies Stroller Organizer fixes this, adding easy storage that attaches to just about any stroller.

Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer: $22.98 at Amazon

Nothing puts a baby to sleep quite like warm milk, and now warm milk is easier to make than ever. Philips' Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer works with their Avent bottles and can warm four ounces in just three minutes. Best of all, it even works with toddler cups, so it continues being useful for years.

Bath Kneeler with Elbow Pad Rest Set: $34.95 at Amazon (was $49.99)

New parents are often surprised by how much time they spend bathing their kids, and it can be pretty tough on their joints. The Bath Kneeler and Elbow Pad Rest Set is a simple yet incredibly effective way to make bathtime for baby more comfortable for mom or dad. Just attach the pads to the tub and the floor, and everything's a lot more convenient.

Blue Whale Baby Bath Pillow: $18.99 at Amazon

One of the newest innovations in baby baths is the bath pillow: A device that's essentially a baby hammock designed to make it easy for parents to bathe kids in a sink or small tub. We love the Blue Whale Baby Bath Pillow because it provides plenty of comfort for babies 0-6 months old, and it's got safety buckles to help sure everything stays in place during bath time.

Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner: $39.99 at Amazon

Sometimes it can be hard for a mom and baby to get comfortable while breastfeeding, so many new moms rely on Boppy Nursing Pillows to make everything a lot easier. They're useful for keeping the baby positioned while nursing, and they can also be used as standalone pillows where the baby lays on its back.

Mary Meyer Elephant Blanket: $17.10 at Amazon

Mary Meyer's character blankets are stuffed animals and blankets at the same time. We like that this gives babies the comfort of both, and they're available with several different types of animals.

OXO Tot Bottle Brush: $6.99 at Amazon

Many parents are surprised at just how often they have to wash dishes when there's a new baby -- and a lot of baby dishes aren't dishwasher safe so they need to be cleaned by hand. That's why they'll appreciate it if you get them OXO's Tot Bottle Brush: It'll make it much easier to clean every hard-to-reach area and ensure no food or milk is left behind.

Munchkin Barnyard Friends Squirting Bath Toys: $11.99 at Amazon

Bath toys are another essential that it's easy to forget about. They're crucial for keeping kids happy when it's bathtime and distracted when it's time to wash the soap out of their hair. Munchkin's Barnyard Friends Bath Toys are adorable, and they squirt water, too.

Aveeno Baby Essential Daily Care Baby & Mommy Gift Set: $29.92 at Amazon

It's super easy for infants to get dry skin, so many parents make lotion a big part of their baby's post-bath routine. Aveeno is one of the most trusted names in lotion that's safe enough for babies, and this kit includes moisturizer and body wash for parents, too.

Durio Soft Warm Knitted Baby Hats: $15.49 at Amazon

If it's cold out, it's important for new babies to be bundled up when they go outside, and that starts with a good hat. This three-pack of beanies is ultra-comfortable, and more importantly, they're breathable so they won't cause the baby to overheat.

Jamie Vazquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.