Ladder supplements review

If you're searching for new ways to take training to the next level, you might be considering nutritional supplements.

While there's no shortage of companies in the sports nutrition space, Ladder emerges as a hot new competitor. The company was founded in 2018 by LeBron James to formulate supplements that deliver professional-caliber results -- to pro and amateur athletes alike.

But does Ladder live up to the hype?

Our team was curious to find out, which is why we had a BestReviews tester try them out. Here's what he thought about the user experience.

Buying Ladder supplements

The experience purchasing Ladder supplements was straightforward with two options: either buy supplements individually or sign up for the subscription service.

As far as the individual packets, here's the breakdown: 15 packets cost $40, 30 cost $60, and 45 cost $80. Resealable 30-serving bags cost $60. For both the packets as well as the resealable bag, you can subscribe and save 20% on recurring orders.

It's cheaper to go the subscription route, but that's assuming you already know which Ladder products you like. If you're new to supplements in general, you'll spend more upfront trying out Ladder's flavors and formulas through individual purchases and sampler packs.

Product line

Ladder's product line includes a modest assortment of pre-workout, recovery, and boost blends. There's a variety of formulas to accommodate most diets, including both whey and plant-based options for protein blends.

With these, as with other formulas, you'll find many of them are sugar-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. For the most part, Ladder keeps their ingredients lists simple and clean, but you still might find yourself Googling some of them like we did.

Convenience

While Ladder supplements are available in large, resealable bags, we were drawn to the convenience of their on-the-go packets. They're easy to transport and mix at work or the gym since you can simply dump a packet into a blender bottle and shake it up wherever you are.

These supplements are essentially "for athletes, by athletes." When it comes to their products, Ladder prioritizes convenience with their Essentials bundles. These offer a near-tailored, 15-supplement packet assortment and a branded shaker bottle.

How to drink it

Our tester preferred most mixes with dairy milk over plant milk. Dairy tends to be creamier and less sweet, which he liked. Even though Ladder supplements can be mixed with water, the consistency ends up being markedly thinner. It's also worth noting that given the calorie and protein drop without dairy milk, some blends can feel less than filling for some people.

Pros

Ladder supplements have been embraced by the major leagues, especially since they're NSF Certified for Sport. Between simple ingredient lists and straightforward explanations of intended effects, they're far more accessible than their competitors. Ladder supplements also have the added perk of portability and convenience through single-use packets -- which is a game-changer for those who are in frequent transit.

Cons

While blends are certainly flavorful, the flavor varieties for Ladder supplements are fairly limited -- and can be hit or miss. You also might be shocked at the cost, especially if you intend to go the ritual route with a lofty subscription fee.

Ladder's protein formulas also contain thickeners, such as carrageenan, which can trigger inflammation or gastrointestinal issues in some individuals. Some also prefer chilled liquids for the supplements, as flavors can fall flat at room temperature, making the on-the-go packets less convenient without access to a fridge.

Overall experience: Superfood Greens

Formula: Our tester's favorite Ladder blend was actually Superfood Greens. Its all-natural ingredient list includes spirulina, matcha, and beetroot extracts. The blend is also nutrient-dense with zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D.

Experience: Our tester preferred to use this blend during the afternoon slump at work rather than as part of an exercise routine. He said that the high concentrations of B12 and vitamin D helped him with mental clarity and alertness to power through the tail-end of the workday (whether that was the placebo effect or not).

Taste: As far as flavor goes, our tester compared Ladder's Superfood Greens to "eating a salad but in a drink," in a good way.

Takeaway

Ladder is a hybrid sports nutrition-lifestyle brand recommended for vegans, competitive athletes, and health-focused individuals. The average person can certainly enjoy Ladder supplements, even for an occasional workday boost, but the price and commitment can be a bit much for the average gym-goer to stomach.

Overall, Ladder supplements are definitely expensive compared to competitors. However, loyalists swear they're worth every penny given their portability, not to mention they're an appealing alternative to taking vitamins. In short, you get what you pay for -- so the value is there.

