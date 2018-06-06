What do you give the mom-ager who has everything? The answer, apparently, is a Moët & Chandon home vending machine, complete with unlimited bubbly. Kris Jenner, mom and entertainment manager of the famed Kardashian krew, and star of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, received such a machine on Monday as a housewarming gift.

Jenner, 62, posted a photo of the gift on Instagram on Monday.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

“When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! “ Jenner wrote. “And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys, thank you my beautiful friends.”

Jenner thanked two married couples, singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and hair stylist Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, for the present.

Surprisingly, it's not the only machine of its kind. Moët & Chandon created its first-ever vending machine in 2013, the company said in a statement. Still, they're not common. There are just 16 machines across the U.S., with only four, including Jenner's, in private homes.

"All custom orders need to be approved directly by Moët Hennessy, as not just anyone can purchase the machine," the statement said. Although the company provided a photo of a gold machine, Jenner's is customized in all black and stocked with 320 mini bottles of Moët Imperial Brut.

Let's do the math: The company says each of those 187-milliliter bottles sell for $14.99. That means all the minis in Jenner's gift would retail for about $4796 — and that doesn’t count the vending machine itself. Add up the minis and Jenner's stocked with the equivalent of about 80 regular 750-milliliter bottles of bubbly.

The present was apparently meant to mark Jenner's move into her new mansion in Hidden Hills, California, ET reports. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 700,000 people had liked the post on Instagram, with many joking that they could use a gift like this. Cheers!