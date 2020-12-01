  1. Home
Kohl’s to install Sephora shops in at least 850 stores by 2023 in new partnership

December 1, 2020 | 10:06am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio

The first 200 locations are scheduled to open during the fall of 2021.