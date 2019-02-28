Is it possible to fall in love with a stand mixer? For 100 years, KitchenAid has been winning the hearts of home cooks with their mixers, blenders, food processors and other kitchen tools, but they’ve really outdone themselves this time. To celebrate their centennial anniversary, the appliance brand has revealed its latest color of countertop appliances, and the Queen of Hearts Collection is truly fit for royals.

The limited-edition Queen of Hearts collection features the KitchenAid goods you know in a fiery cherry shade the brand has dubbed “Passion Red.” Perfect for a modern kitchen looking for bright pops of color, the Queen of Hearts collection isn’t KitchenAid’s first foray into red. In fact, they offer three shades of red stand mixers on their site right now — Candy Apple Red, Empire Red and Hot Sauce — as well as red-adjacent colors such as Watermelon, Bordeaux and Cranberry. So what makes Passion Red different? Well, it’s brighter and more purely red than the other colors offered right now, and the particular hue and name have a deeper meaning for the brand.



KitchenAid KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Stand Mixer with 100 anniversary logo.

“The 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection in Passion Red reflects the love and passion that home cooks have for making and aims to inspire creativity in the kitchen for the next 100 years,” Nikki Lockett, U.S. marketing leader for KitchenAid Small Appliance, said in a press release.

This celebratory shade will hit select retailers and KitchenAid.com on April 1 as a 5-quart stand mixer with a stainless steel bowl ($399.99), a 5-quart stand mixer with a glass bowl ($499.99), two-speed hand blender ($54.99), 3.5-cup food chopper ($54.99), seven-speed hand mixer ($74.99), kettle ($84.99) and two-slice toaster ($84.99). Later this year, KitchenAid will also roll out ranges in Passion Red, so your whole kitchen can be color-coordinated.



The Queen of Hearts Collection with its bold Passion Red shade isn’t KitchenAid’s first celebratory new color. In September, they released a line of Misty Blue appliances as a throwback to one of their very first colors of mixers. KitchenAid has also been expanding their color lines with a color of the year. 2018’s color of the year was a sunny coral shade known as Bird of Paradise. But no matter which stand mixer, hand blender or toaster you choose, make sure you keep your kitchen stylish and coordinate your essential kitchen tools.