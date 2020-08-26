Chip Somodevilla
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s relatives in Ireland watched ‘that lunatic on the telly’ — report

August 26, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Chip Somodevilla

Kim Guilfoyle's family in Ireland reacts to 'that lunatic on the telly'