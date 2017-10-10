Kim Kardashian Instagrams Chocolate Skulls From Pastry Chef Chris Ford

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian was hand-delivered a box of fall-inspired treats by Chris Ford, the executive pastry chef of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Kim loved the seasonal desserts — inspired by falling leaves and Halloween — so much that she Instagram-storied them to show them off (which is the highest compliment that the social media queen can possibly give).

Chef Ford made two desserts for the Kardashian clan: The first one, “autumn leaves,” was made with a cinnamon sugar mousse base, pumpkin cake layers, salted caramel swirls, pecan-caramel crunch ganache, and delicate hibiscus leaves. According to a spokesperson for the pastry chef, the dessert was designed to emulate a crisp autumn day.

The other sugary creation was Ford’s “skull cakes,” constructed out of a black cocoa almond sponge cake base, caramel crunch ganache, and bitter Valrhona chocolate mousse, which according to the chef created a “deep, rich, delectable experience.”

Eclat Public Relations

Kim made sure to tag the pastry chef in her Instagram, instantly bestowing upon him that coveted Kardashian social media clout. We’re ready for people to become obsessed with his perfect-for-Halloween skull cakes that are just the right amount of spooky and glam. Craving skulls and fall things all year round? You might be totally obsessed with Halloween.