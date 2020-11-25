Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Kids soccer tournaments involving 500 teams convening in Arizona despite COVID spike

November 25, 2020 | 9:16pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Shutterstock

Phoenix is hosting a kids soccer tournament featuring 500 teams in the midst of a coronavirus spike.