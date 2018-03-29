“Cities Taking the Lead on Food and Climate”

Mark Musick, Retired Farmer & Co-Founder, Tilth Association

Discussion held at the at the 2018 Seattle Food Tank Summit on March 17, in partnership with Seattle University, Food Action, Grub, the Environmental Working Group, and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The post Keynote: Mark Musick, Retired Farmer & Co-Founder, Tilth Association, Seattle University at the 2018 Food Tank Summit appeared first on Food Tank.