Gina Lachman
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Key NYC COVID metric inches above acceptability level: de Blasio

October 28, 2020 | 2:16pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Gina Lachman

“What we’re most concerned about is when we see them all move in unison,” said de Blasio.