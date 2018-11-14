  1. Home
Keto Sugar Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons Butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup Monkfruit Sweetener
  • 1 large Egg, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon Pure Almond Extract
  • 1 1/4 cups Almond Flour, 125g
  • 4 tablespoons Coconut Flour, packed, 28g
  • 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and monkfruit until well combined. Add in the egg and extracts and beat on high speed until fluffy.
  2. Add all the remaining ingredients into the bowl and stir until well mixed.
  3. Form the cookie dough into a disc, wrap tightly with saran wrap, and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, but best overnight.
  4. Once chilled, preheat your oven to 375°F degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silpat.
  5. Roll the cookie dough between two large pieces of parchment ** (one piece under the cookie dough and one on top of it, under the rolling pin) to about ¼ inch thick. Use your cookie cutters to cut into shapes and then GENTLY transfer to the prepared pan. If you have a small offset spatula, it will help a lot!
  6. Bake until the edges are JUST lightly golden brown, about 10-11 minutes. They firm up a lot once cool.
  7. Let cool on the pan completely.
  8. DEVOUR!

 

