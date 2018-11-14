Keto Sugar Cookies Recipe
November 14, 2018 | 10:00am
Keto Sugar Cookies Recipe
Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons Butter, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup Monkfruit Sweetener
- 1 large Egg, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 teaspoon Pure Almond Extract
- 1 1/4 cups Almond Flour, 125g
- 4 tablespoons Coconut Flour, packed, 28g
- 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
Directions
- In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and monkfruit until well combined. Add in the egg and extracts and beat on high speed until fluffy.
- Add all the remaining ingredients into the bowl and stir until well mixed.
- Form the cookie dough into a disc, wrap tightly with saran wrap, and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, but best overnight.
- Once chilled, preheat your oven to 375°F degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silpat.
- Roll the cookie dough between two large pieces of parchment ** (one piece under the cookie dough and one on top of it, under the rolling pin) to about ¼ inch thick. Use your cookie cutters to cut into shapes and then GENTLY transfer to the prepared pan. If you have a small offset spatula, it will help a lot!
- Bake until the edges are JUST lightly golden brown, about 10-11 minutes. They firm up a lot once cool.
- Let cool on the pan completely.
- DEVOUR!
