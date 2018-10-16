Keto Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
October 16, 2018
Keto Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Pecans, (30g)
- 1/4 cup Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup Erythritol Sweetner, (I used swerve)
- 1 Egg Yolk
- 1/4 cup Canned Pumpkin
- 1 1/2 cups Almond Flour, (150g) *see notes
- 1 tablespoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 cup Stevia-Sweetened Chocolate Chips
Directions
- Heat your oven to 350°F and spread the pecans on a small baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and nutty smelling, about 10-13 minutes. Roughly chop and set aside. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat the butter and sweetener and until just combined. Add in the egg yolk and pumpkin and beat for 1 minute, stopping to scrape down the sides as necessary.
- In a separate medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt. Add it into the pumpkin mixture and stir until well combined. Stir in 2/3 of the chocolate chips and 2/3 of the pecans.
- Roll the dough into lightly heaping 1 Tbsp sized balls and place onto the two cookie sheets, pressing out about 1/3 inch thick, pressing the remaining chocolate chips and pecans in the tops
- Bake until the tops look just set and the edges just begin to brown (you may need to do one pan at a time, depending on your oven size) about 13 minutes. Let cool completely on the pan (they set up a lot!)
- DEVOUR!
Notes
- Please weigh your flour to ensure accurate results.
