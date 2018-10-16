  1. Home
Keto Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Taylor Kiser
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Pecans, (30g)
  • 1/4 cup Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup Erythritol Sweetner, (I used swerve)
  • 1 Egg Yolk
  • 1/4 cup Canned Pumpkin
  • 1 1/2 cups Almond Flour, (150g) *see notes
  • 1 tablespoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 cup Stevia-Sweetened Chocolate Chips

Directions

  1. Heat your oven to 350°F and spread the pecans on a small baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and nutty smelling, about 10-13 minutes. Roughly chop and set aside. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat the butter and sweetener and until just combined. Add in the egg yolk and pumpkin and beat for 1 minute, stopping to scrape down the sides as necessary.
  3. In a separate medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt. Add it into the pumpkin mixture and stir until well combined. Stir in 2/3 of the chocolate chips and 2/3 of the pecans.
  4. Roll the dough into lightly heaping 1 Tbsp sized balls and place onto the two cookie sheets, pressing out about 1/3 inch thick, pressing the remaining chocolate chips and pecans in the tops
  5. Bake until the tops look just set and the edges just begin to brown (you may need to do one pan at a time, depending on your oven size) about 13 minutes. Let cool completely on the pan (they set up a lot!)
  6. DEVOUR!

 

Notes

  • Please weigh your flour to ensure accurate results.

