Kertzner Kertzner 2047

Good morning! Happy VOTING DAY!! Let’s get out there and CHANGE THE WORLD PEOPLE!

I’m Canadian. I moved to the states back in 2001. When I moved here, 9/11 happened a few months afterwards. I was terrified as it was the first time I ever experienced (frankly ever even heard of) terrorism. I stayed and built a life here though. I did not move back to Canada where they seem to be able to keep the peace…

What I’ve realized over the years is we will never live in peace and that stinks. However now that I’m a citizen (dual, still also Canadian) I will do my part to help out however I can.

Today I’m voting blue because I know no better. I’m a bleeding, somewhat ignorant, liberal. All I really care about is peace, love and happiness. I don’t want to be afraid to send my kids to school. I don’t want people to suffer. I don’t want people to be told what to do with their bodies. Guns, abortion, same sex marriage…like huh? Why does the government have to get involved with this all? Why can’t they just keep us safe and happy? BACK OFF right?! That’s the dream world I live in and I know it’s not realistic but again, I’m going to do what I can to help because I have children and it’s my job to protect them…