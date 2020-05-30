SIMON MAINA
Kenyan police killed 2 children, injured 3 in operation to catch their father, a suspected terrorist

May 30, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Their pregnant mother was also shot. She survived, but the baby died in her womb.