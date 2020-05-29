Bryan Woolston
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won’t be bullied by ‘vile’ and ‘evil’ right-wing extremists who hanged his likeness in effigy

May 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Bryan Woolston

Kentucky Gov. Beshear won’t be bullied by 'vile' fringe group that hanged him in effigy