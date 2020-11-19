David Livingston
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions QB Matthew Stafford, apologizes for calling Michigan a ‘dictatorship’

November 19, 2020 | 10:10pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
David Livingston

The Staffords may not know much about ‘ships.